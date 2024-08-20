Great Performances at the Met: Madama Butterfly

Soprano Asmik Grigorian stars as Cio-Cio-San in her Met Opera debut as the loyal geisha at the heart of Puccini’s devastating tragedy. Tenor Jonathan Tetelman stars the callous American naval officer Pinkerton, whose betrayal destroys her. Acclaimed maestro Xian Zhang makes her Met debut conducting Anthony Minghella’s vivid production, and Anthony Roth Costanzo hosts.