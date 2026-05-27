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If I Could Stay / Si Pudiera Quedarme

If I Could Stay / Si Pudiera Quedarme

56m 45s

Undocumented mothers Jeanette and Ingrid seek church sanctuary to avoid deportation and separation from their children. Filmed over five years in Denver, their legal battles and quiet bravery inspire unlikely allies in largely white faith communities. The documentary is a moving call to action about love, justice and the strength of community.

Aired: 05/27/26 | Expires: 08/29/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 0:30
Made With Love
Season 1 Preview
Meet gifted artisans who pour passion and skill into timeless products made with love.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Jodi Makes Art in the Sky
Jodi imagines she is drawing bugs and clouds in the sky with her crayons!
Clip: S8 E2 | 0:54
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Jodi Learns to Ask Before Touching Someone Else
Jodi wants to touch Miss Elaina's hair but she learns that she has to ask first!
Clip: S8 E2 | 2:18
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel and Prince Wednesday At the Swingset
Prince Wednesday learns to ask before he pushes Daniel on the swings.
Clip: S8 E2 | 1:28
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
"Before You Touch Someone, Ask if It's Okay" Song
Everyone learns that before you touch someone, you should ask them if it's okay!
Clip: S8 E2 | 1:03
Watch 1:14
Great Performances
Lisette Oropesa performs “Qui la voce sua soave” in "I Puritani"
Elvira (Lisette Oropesa) performs “Qui la voce sua soave” in "I Puritani."
Clip: S53 E23 | 1:14
Watch 1:02
Grantchester
Episode 5 Scene
Geordie has a wardrobe malfunction, but Miss Scott is putting her foot down.
Clip: S11 E5 | 1:02
Watch 0:30
Grantchester
Episode 5 Preview
When a man is found dead, Alphy and Geordie uncover corruption within the Church’s inner circle.
Preview: S11 E5 | 0:30