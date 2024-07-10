© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In the Margins

How Did This Rural Town Become a Stop On the Chitlin’ Circuit?

Season 1 Episode 2 | 10m 49s

So many towns across America created for and by Black Americans have vanished, but a few survive. How did Hobson City, Alabama—a small, rural town—survive 125 years and become a notable stop on the Chitlin’ Circuit? This episode explores one town's fight for independence from Jim Crow to today.

Aired: 06/19/24
Extras
Watch 0:30
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Episode 4 Preview
Lucy investigates Queen Mary I - was she really as bloody as history suggests?
Preview: S2 E4 | 0:30
Watch 4:05
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Bloody Mary: Her earliest portrait
A rare glimpse of Mary as a child from 1552. There's no sign of "Bloody Mary" here?
Clip: S2 E4 | 4:05
Watch 2:55
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Bloody Mary: The first woman to be crowned Queen
A coronation designed for Kings, presented some problems for the first Queen.
Clip: S2 E4 | 2:55
Watch 0:32
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Plunderer: The Life and Times of a Nazi Art Thief (Part Two)
Historian Jonathan Petropoulos investigates the post-war life of former Nazi art dealer Bruno Lohse.
Preview: S22 E6 | 0:32
Watch 1:46
Secrets of the Dead
How Americans Profited Off Looted Art
With the explosion of American museums in the 1950s, provenance took a backseat.
Clip: S22 E6 | 1:46
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Bike Vessel
Father and son bond on an ambitious 350-mile bike ride in this portrait of familial love.
Preview: S26 E13 | 0:30
Watch 2:30
American Masters
When Hazel Scott started jazzing the classics
Discover how Hazel Scott started jazzing the classics.
Clip: S39 E1 | 2:30
Watch 3:19
American Masters
The Disappearance of Miss Scott
Learn about jazz artist Hazel Scott, the first Black American to have their own TV show.
Preview: S39 E1 | 3:19
Watch 4:19
American Masters
When Hazel Scott was accused of communist ties
When Hazel Scott was accused of affiliations with communism, she was determined to clear her name.
Clip: S39 E1 | 4:19
Watch 2:49
Secrets of the Dead
Extended Preview | Plunderer: The Life and Times of a Nazi Art Thief
Historian Jonathan Petropoulos investigates the life of former Nazi art dealer Bruno Lohse.
Preview: S22 E5 | 2:49
Latest Episodes
Watch 10:52
In the Margins
Broken Promises And Black Revolutionary War Soldiers
What did the Continental and British armies promise to the Black Revolutionary soldiers?
Episode: S1 E12 | 10:52
Watch 15:27
In the Margins
What Does It Take to be a Federally Recognized Tribe?
What happened to the Indians who stayed after the 1830 Indian Removal Act?
Episode: S1 E11 | 15:27
Watch 11:44
In the Margins
How History Ignored Women in Baseball
Did you know that women have been playing baseball for nearly as long as men?
Episode: S1 E10 | 11:44
Watch 9:53
In the Margins
What is the Conway Effect and What Does It Reveal About Society?
A transgender woman is largely to thank for the tech in today's computers
Episode: S1 E9 | 9:53
Watch 14:42
In the Margins
The Truth about Black Banks and the Racial Wealth Gap
Black-owned banks were going to close the racial wealth gap—so what happened?
Episode: S1 E8 | 14:42
Watch 13:07
In the Margins
The Black Explorer Erased From History
In The Margins is a series that covers the history they didn’t teach in school.
Episode: S1 E7 | 13:07
Watch 11:57
In the Margins
Why Was Utah The First State for Women to Vote In?
The surprising role polygamy played in the history of Utah women's suffrage.
Episode: S1 E6 | 11:57
Watch 11:48
In the Margins
How did a VA hospital became a civil rights battleground?
How did the Tuskegee VA Hospital spark the fury of the KKK?
Episode: S1 E5 | 11:48
Watch 12:43
In the Margins
How A Supreme Court Case Redefined Whiteness
What does this case, United States v. Bhagat Singh Thind, tell us about the larger history of race?
Episode: S1 E4 | 12:43
Watch 11:21
In the Margins
How Urban Renewal and a Sports Arena Wiped Out This Japantown
How urban renewal and a dubious Olympic bid destroyed one the oldest Japantowns in the US.
Episode: S1 E3 | 11:21