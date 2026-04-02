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In the Margins

The Back To Africa Movement They Don't Teach You About

Season 2 Episode 6 | 18m 41s

In the 1800s, a powerful coalition of politicians, enslavers, and even some abolitionists backed a radical idea: send free Black Americans to Liberia. Backed by the American Colonization Society, this movement sparked fierce debate across the country. This clash reveals how contested the idea of American citizenship has always been.

Aired: 04/01/26
Extras
Watch 0:42
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Ub Iwerks "Steamboat Willie" Drawing, ca. 1928
Appraisal: Ub Iwerks "Steamboat Willie" Drawing, ca. 1928
Clip: S30 E22 | 0:42
Watch 0:47
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Chicago Bears Memorabilia, ca. 1923
Appraisal: Chicago Bears Memorabilia, ca. 1923
Clip: S30 E22 | 0:47
Watch 0:30
Grantchester
Season 11 Official Preview
The beloved Mystery! series will debut its last season starting on Sunday, June 14, 2026 at 9/8c.
Preview: S11 | 0:30
Watch 2:29
American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With A Cause
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Preview: S40 E4 | 2:29
Watch 5:41
America's Heartland
Nebraska Art Farm
Travel to Nebraska where artists find rural life peaceful and inspiring to their creative work.
Clip: S19 E7 | 5:41
Watch 4:22
America's Heartland
Wisconsin Farm Turns Manure into Energy
See how a Wisconsin dairy farm turns cow manure into an energy source.
Clip: S19 E7 | 4:22
Watch 5:29
America's Heartland
Urban Visitors Take "Haycations"
Discover how Farm Stay vacations are giving city kids a chance to discover rural America.
Clip: S19 E7 | 5:29
Watch 6:56
America's Heartland
Farm to Fork: Mushroom Pasta
On Farm to Fork, fun with fungi and a special recipe for pasta.
Clip: S19 E7 | 6:56
Watch 6:20
America's Heartland
Oregon Tulip Farming
It’s like a visit to Holland! Discover an Oregon farm growing acres and acres of bright tulips.
Clip: S19 E6 | 6:20
Watch 4:35
America's Heartland
Pennsylvania Barn Rescue
Saving America’s rural heritage one board at a time. Meet Pennsylvania’s “barn saver.”
Clip: S19 E6 | 4:35
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