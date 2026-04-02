The Back To Africa Movement They Don't Teach You About

Extras
Appraisal: Ub Iwerks "Steamboat Willie" Drawing, ca. 1928
Appraisal: Chicago Bears Memorabilia, ca. 1923
The beloved Mystery! series will debut its last season starting on Sunday, June 14, 2026 at 9/8c.
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Travel to Nebraska where artists find rural life peaceful and inspiring to their creative work.
See how a Wisconsin dairy farm turns cow manure into an energy source.
Discover how Farm Stay vacations are giving city kids a chance to discover rural America.
On Farm to Fork, fun with fungi and a special recipe for pasta.
It’s like a visit to Holland! Discover an Oregon farm growing acres and acres of bright tulips.
Saving America’s rural heritage one board at a time. Meet Pennsylvania’s “barn saver.”
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
In the Margins Season 2
-
In the Margins Season 1
Why were the British Caribbean colonies left out of the Revolution? Slavery explains it.
After the Revolutionary War, the U.S. was drowning in debt.
Deep in the Great Dismal Swamp, thousands of Black people created a hidden free society.
One hot mosquito-filled summer, yellow fever brought the capital city to the brink of collapse.
In The Margins is a series that covers the history they didn’t teach in school.
Water isn’t just a resource — it’s a battleground where the sacred meets the stolen.
Why are states with stringent environmental regulations dumping their toxic waste onto a poor Alabam
What did the Continental and British armies promise to the Black Revolutionary soldiers?
What happened to the Indians who stayed after the 1830 Indian Removal Act?
Did you know that women have been playing baseball for nearly as long as men?