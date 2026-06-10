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In the Margins

George Washington’s Obsession They Don’t Teach You About

Season 2 Episode 7 | 13m 30s

Ona Judge was born into slavery on George Washington's Mount Vernon plantation. After her escape in 1796, Washington became obsessed with recapturing her. His relentless pursuit reveals the profound contradiction of his views of slavery and freedom.

Aired: 06/09/26
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