America's First Foreign War They Don't Teach You About

Extras
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Meet gifted artisans who pour passion and skill into timeless products made with love.
Trailer for Remake by director Ross McElwee.
Trailer for Arrest the Midwife by director Elaine Epstein.
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Trailer for How to Build a Library by directors Maia Lekow and Christopher King.
Iurii Samoilov sings an excerpt from the title character’s Act III arioso.
Jodi imagines she is drawing bugs and clouds in the sky with her crayons!
Jodi wants to touch Miss Elaina's hair but she learns that she has to ask first!
Everyone learns that before you touch someone, you should ask them if it's okay!
Latest Episodes
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In the Margins Season 2
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In the Margins Season 1
Ona Judge was born into slavery on George Washington's Mount Vernon plantation.
In 1800s, leaders backed sending Black Americans to Liberia, exposing divides on citizenship.
Why were the British Caribbean colonies left out of the Revolution? Slavery explains it.
After the Revolutionary War, the U.S. was drowning in debt.
Deep in the Great Dismal Swamp, thousands of Black people created a hidden free society.
One hot mosquito-filled summer, yellow fever brought the capital city to the brink of collapse.
In The Margins is a series that covers the history they didn’t teach in school.
Water isn’t just a resource — it’s a battleground where the sacred meets the stolen.
Why are states with stringent environmental regulations dumping their toxic waste onto a poor Alabam
What did the Continental and British armies promise to the Black Revolutionary soldiers?