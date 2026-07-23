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In the Margins

America's First Foreign War They Don't Teach You About

Season 2 Episode 8 | 11m 45s

Why was the U.S.'s first foreign war fought off the coast of North Africa? The answer has everything to do with trade, which has influenced American foreign policy for centuries.

Aired: 07/22/26
Extras
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