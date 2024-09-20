Colorful Inspiration

Inspired by the colors at the market and in her garden, Lidia cooks up a vibrant Spaghetti with Yellow Tomato Pesto. Lidia’s granddaughter, Julia, couldn’t resist the ruby red strawberries at the farmers’ market and shares pictures of her Quick Strawberry Shortcake with Lidia. Then Lidia is back out on her patio cooks up a colorful Warm Shrimp and Squash Ribbon Salad. It’s a feast for the eyes!