Enough to Share

In this episode, Lidia’s stovetop is perking with food and love to share! Starting with Pork Guazzetto with Beans. Country-style ribs are stewed with cannellini beans to make one complete meal in each bowl. And if you're looking for a quick, impressive bowl to serve a hungry crowd, Lidia’s Matalotta-Style Mixed Fish Stew is just for you. Lidia is cooking enough for everyone today!