The Next Chapter

Today, Lidia shows you how to cook just for yourself. Pasta makes great leftovers, and this Fettuccine with Caramelized Onions, Bacon, and Olives is rich in flavor and takes no time. Lidia shares a favorite Orange Spritz recipe that reminds her of grandfather. Lidia’s Simple Roast Chicken features her favorite flavors of rosemary and lemon. It’s just Lidia today, so let’s cook for one!