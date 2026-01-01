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Mini Docs

Life Goals

3m 28s

Barnacles Underwater Hockey plays a fast-paced, non-contact sport where two teams of six players compete on the bottom of the pool. Players push a 3 pound puck across the pool and try to score in the opposing team’s goal. Because players must surface to breathe, the game relies on quick substitutions, teamwork and precise passing beneath the water.

Aired: 09/23/26
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