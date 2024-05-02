© 2024 Connecticut Public

New Scandinavian Cooking

Hiker's Food

Season 5 Episode 508 | 27m 06s

In this episode, Tina visits Gamlestølen in the mountainous heartland of Norway. While there, she prepares baked trout with herbs wrapped in cured ham, grilled sirloin with vinegar butter and burnt lemon, and mutton sausages with mustard-marinated potatoes.

Aired: 05/02/14
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • New Scandinavian Cooking Season 10
  • New Scandinavian Cooking Season 9
  • New Scandinavian Cooking Season 8
  • New Scandinavian Cooking Season 7
  • New Scandinavian Cooking Season 6
  • New Scandinavian Cooking Season 5
  • New Scandinavian Cooking Season 4
  • New Scandinavian Cooking Season 3
  • New Scandinavian Cooking Season 2
  • New Scandinavian Cooking Season 1
Watch 26:59
New Scandinavian Cooking
City of Gastronomy
Christer samples Trondheim’s finest local produce and visits the iconic Britannia Hotel.
Episode: S10 E1004 | 26:59
Watch 25:07
New Scandinavian Cooking
Sami Cuisine
Christer visits the Finnmarksvidda plateau for the Sami people’s rich food traditions.
Episode: S10 E1005 | 25:07
Watch 27:04
New Scandinavian Cooking
A Flavor of History
Chef Christer explores Eastern Norway’s rich cultural, culinary, and naval history.
Episode: S10 E1007 | 27:04
Watch 27:00
New Scandinavian Cooking
A Coastal Feast
Chef Christer ventures through Åfjord municipality on the Fosen Peninsula in Mid-Norway.
Episode: S10 E1006 | 27:00
Watch 24:33
New Scandinavian Cooking
Stone Upon Stone
Chef Christer travels to Bamle in Eastern Norway and cooks with a handmade stone oven.
Episode: S10 E1001 | 24:33
Watch 26:54
New Scandinavian Cooking
South Sami Delicacies
Christer ventures into Majavatn, the heart of the Sami People’s cuisine and culture.
Episode: S10 E1002 | 26:54
Watch 27:01
New Scandinavian Cooking
Plenty of Salmon
Christer creates dishes utilizing the exceptional seafood on the island of Frøya.
Episode: S10 E1009 | 27:01
Watch 27:09
New Scandinavian Cooking
A World of Flavors
Join Chef Christer for a feast on an exciting culinary journey from Norway to Chile.
Episode: S10 E1008 | 27:09
Watch 26:18
New Scandinavian Cooking
Lofoten in Northern Norway: Stockfish & Amber
Niklas visits beautiful Lofoten, a string of islands that stretches to the North Atlantic
Episode: S8 E801 | 26:18
Watch 25:48
New Scandinavian Cooking
Danish Influences
Andreas joins a pack of hunters in Aalborg, Northern Denmark, and crosses over to Norway.
Episode: S9 E907 | 25:48