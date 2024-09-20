© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Member Sign In
Learn More
New Scandinavian Cooking

Stone Upon Stone

Season 10 Episode 1001 | 24m 33s

Join Chef Christer on an adventure to Bamle in Eastern Norway and uncover a world of dairy cows. After learning about local dairy and meat production, Christer builds a stone oven and creates delicious pizza using fresh regional ingredients. The trip continues to Larvik where Christer prepares a slow-cooked Norwegian stew served with creamy, buttery mashed potatoes.

Aired: 03/31/24 | Expires: 05/30/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 2:56
American Masters
Brenda Lee: Rockin’ Around
Discover the life of singer Brenda Lee and her musical hits spanning genres and decades.
Preview: S38 E6 | 2:56
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Building Stuff: Change It! Preview
From electric flight to artificial noses, engineers are finding new ways to preserve our planet.
Preview: S51 E17 | 0:30
Watch 0:31
FRONTLINE
"China, the U.S. & the Rise of Xi Jinping" - Preview
FRONTLINE examines the rise of Xi Jinping, his vision for China and the global implications.
Preview: S2024 E15 | 0:31
Watch 2:07
POV
Trailer | The Body Politic
Trailer for Gabriel Francis Paz Goodenough's film The Body Politic.
Preview: S37 E11 | 2:07
Watch 5:08
The Key Ingredient
Roasted Red Pepper and Walnut Dip | Kitchen Recipe
Sheri puts a twist on muhammara, a Middle Eastern dip with aromatic spices and tangy pomegranate.
Clip: S3 E309 | 5:08
Watch 0:30
The Key Ingredient
Preview | Sheri’s Home Recipes for the Holidays
Sheri shares easy and delicious holiday recipes that will be a hit at your next seasonal gathering.
Clip: S3 E309 | 0:30
Watch 10:20
Mini Docs
A Place to Gather
Gather55 is a pay-what-you-can restaurant in Hartford that serves the city’s working poor.
Special: 10:20
Watch 3:00
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: Dear Mrs. Doyle
Decades after his mother's passing, John Cruitt reaches out to his third grade teacher, Mrs. Doyle.
Special: 3:00
Watch 56:41
PBS News Hour
November 21, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 21, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E327 | 56:41
Watch 5:33
PBS News Hour
Gaetz ends AG bid amid sex trafficking allegations
Gaetz ends attorney general bid amid scrutiny over sex trafficking allegations
Clip: S2024 E327 | 5:33
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • New Scandinavian Cooking Season 10
  • New Scandinavian Cooking Season 9
  • New Scandinavian Cooking Season 8
  • New Scandinavian Cooking Season 7
  • New Scandinavian Cooking Season 6
  • New Scandinavian Cooking Season 5
  • New Scandinavian Cooking Season 4
  • New Scandinavian Cooking Season 3
  • New Scandinavian Cooking Season 2
  • New Scandinavian Cooking Season 1
Watch 27:01
New Scandinavian Cooking
Plenty of Salmon
Christer creates dishes utilizing the exceptional seafood on the island of Frøya.
Episode: S10 E1009 | 27:01
Watch 27:09
New Scandinavian Cooking
A World of Flavors
Join Chef Christer for a feast on an exciting culinary journey from Norway to Chile.
Episode: S10 E1008 | 27:09
Watch 25:07
New Scandinavian Cooking
Sami Cuisine
Christer visits the Finnmarksvidda plateau for the Sami people’s rich food traditions.
Episode: S10 E1005 | 25:07
Watch 27:04
New Scandinavian Cooking
A Flavor of History
Chef Christer explores Eastern Norway’s rich cultural, culinary, and naval history.
Episode: S10 E1007 | 27:04
Watch 27:00
New Scandinavian Cooking
A Coastal Feast
Chef Christer ventures through Åfjord municipality on the Fosen Peninsula in Mid-Norway.
Episode: S10 E1006 | 27:00
Watch 26:59
New Scandinavian Cooking
City of Gastronomy
Christer samples Trondheim’s finest local produce and visits the iconic Britannia Hotel.
Episode: S10 E1004 | 26:59
Watch 26:54
New Scandinavian Cooking
South Sami Delicacies
Christer ventures into Majavatn, the heart of the Sami People’s cuisine and culture.
Episode: S10 E1002 | 26:54
Watch 26:52
New Scandinavian Cooking
Kjøllefjord in Northern Norway: Arctic Fire
Niklas meets up with three generations of fishermen on the island of Kjøllefjord.
Episode: S8 E804 | 26:52
Watch 26:38
New Scandinavian Cooking
Western Norway: Roasted Coastal Lamb & Dried Kelp
Niklas is introduced to the season's best produce, along with coastal lamb and lobster.
Episode: S8 E807 | 26:38
Watch 27:46
New Scandinavian Cooking
Oslo to Brazil: Flavor of Roasted Coffee
Niklas investigates the most popular drink in Scandinavia and seeks it's origin in Brazil.
Episode: S8 E803 | 27:46