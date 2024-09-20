© 2024 Connecticut Public

New Scandinavian Cooking

South Sami Delicacies

Season 10 Episode 1002 | 26m 54s

Join Chef Christer Rødseth as he embarks on a journey to the heart of the Sami culture and cuisine in Majavatn. Christer creates a menu featuring a reindeer entrecote, roasted to perfection over an open fire and tacos with a Norwegian twist. Get ready to immerse yourself in the rich flavors and traditions of the Sami people in this culinary adventure.

Aired: 03/31/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 26:59
New Scandinavian Cooking
City of Gastronomy
Christer samples Trondheim’s finest local produce and visits the iconic Britannia Hotel.
Episode: S10 E1004 | 26:59
Watch 24:33
New Scandinavian Cooking
Stone Upon Stone
Chef Christer travels to Bamle in Eastern Norway and cooks with a handmade stone oven.
Episode: S10 E1001 | 24:33
Watch 27:01
New Scandinavian Cooking
Plenty of Salmon
Christer creates dishes utilizing the exceptional seafood on the island of Frøya.
Episode: S10 E1009 | 27:01
Watch 27:09
New Scandinavian Cooking
A World of Flavors
Join Chef Christer for a feast on an exciting culinary journey from Norway to Chile.
Episode: S10 E1008 | 27:09
Watch 25:07
New Scandinavian Cooking
Sami Cuisine
Christer visits the Finnmarksvidda plateau for the Sami people’s rich food traditions.
Episode: S10 E1005 | 25:07
Watch 27:04
New Scandinavian Cooking
A Flavor of History
Chef Christer explores Eastern Norway’s rich cultural, culinary, and naval history.
Episode: S10 E1007 | 27:04
Watch 27:00
New Scandinavian Cooking
A Coastal Feast
Chef Christer ventures through Åfjord municipality on the Fosen Peninsula in Mid-Norway.
Episode: S10 E1006 | 27:00
Watch 27:52
New Scandinavian Cooking
Island Treats
Guest host and chef Ida Gran-Jansen visits rich fishing grounds on Norway's west coast.
Episode: S9 E910 | 27:52
Watch 26:11
New Scandinavian Cooking
Grain for Food
Andreas visits Sokna in Eastern Norway — where wheat, barley and rye are all grown.
Episode: S9 E909 | 26:11
Watch 27:05
New Scandinavian Cooking
A Treat for the Holidays
Andreas visits Savalen in Eastern Norway, where he makes some of his Christmas favorites.
Episode: S9 E908 | 27:05