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PBS News Hour

$6 billion cryptocurrency heist puts investors on edge

Season 2026 Episode 222 | 5m 13s

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, says it's working to recover funds after the biggest crypto heist in history. The company halted withdrawals after hackers made off with $6 billion in assets. The cyber heist is raising questions about the security of crypto and who pulled this off. Geoff Bennett discussed more with Geoff White, author of "The Lazarus Heist."

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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