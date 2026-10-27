October 27, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Miss Scarlet returns for Season 7, the final season, on January 17, 2027 at 8/7c.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus join The Tabernacle Choir for an epic holiday celebration.
In Storming: Seasons of Care, a family provides 24-hour care for their son, 10 years into a coma.
Explore the site of the Battle of Camden and its importance to the American Revolution.
Formerly enslaved Americans formed Britain's Colonial Marines unit and marched on Washington, D.C.
DNA may help identify a soldier killed at the Battle of Camden.
A metal detector survey reveals long-lost soldiers at Camden Battlefield.
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