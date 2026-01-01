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PBS News Hour

Advocates warn Afghans deported by U.S. face 'certain death'

Season 2026 Episode 223 | 4m 12s

The Trump administration is preparing to deport at least 150 Afghans over the next 48 hours, first to Pakistan and then to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. Many of those facing deportation are relatives of those who worked alongside the United States. They could face severe retaliation from the Taliban upon their return. Nick Schifrin discussed more with Shawn VanDiver of Afghan Evac.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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