Remembering pioneering labor leader and civil rights icon Dolores Huerta

Extras
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Miss Scarlet returns for Season 7, the final season, on January 17, 2027 at 8/7c.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus join The Tabernacle Choir for an epic holiday celebration.
Ryan Murphy reimagines 'Go, Tell It on the Mountain' in a joyful orchestral setting.
A beloved Christmas hymn gets a bold new twist in this festive organ and percussion showcase.
Sebastian Arcelus joins a joyful Christmas tradition in this vibrant Latin American holiday carol.
Stephanie J. Block pairs two beloved classics that find comfort, joy, and gratitude in every season.
Julián Mansilla and Leandro Curaba partner with The Tabernacle Choir in this moving tango.
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