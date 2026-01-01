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PBS News Hour

Remembering Jay Rockefeller’s legacy of public service

Season 2026 Episode 227 | 4m 49s

Jay Rockefeller, former West Virginia governor and longtime U.S. senator, has died at age 89. Born into one of America's wealthiest and most prominent families, Rockefeller forged his own path in politics and became a leading voice on healthcare, education and the needs of working families. Lisa Desjardins looks back at Rockefeller’s life and impact.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
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All Creatures Great and Small
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Preview: 0:59
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All Creatures Great and Small
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American Masters
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Far, Far Away on Judea’s Plains
A beloved Christmas hymn gets a bold new twist in this festive organ and percussion showcase.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 3:06
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Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus narrate the Nativity story in this cherished tradition.
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Adios, Nonino
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Peace on Earth — A True Story
Sebastian Arcelus recounts Apollo 8’s Christmas message in this moving holiday reflection.
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