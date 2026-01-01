© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

News Wrap: Special prosecutor appointed in Cornell rape case

Season 2026 Episode 202 | 5m 13s

In our news wrap Friday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul appointed the state Attorney General Letitia James as a special prosecutor to take over the Cornell University rape case, the U.S. is sending an additional aircraft carrier to the Middle East as President Trump weighs further action against Iran and this year's Kennedy Center Honors will take place at Washington, D.C.'s Capital One Arena.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 2:10
American Masters
Wilder
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Preview: S40 E8 | 2:10
Watch 0:30
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Saving Tangier Island
Scientists race to save the historic island on the Chesapeake Bay from rising sea levels.
Preview: S23 E7 | 0:30
Watch 3:34
Great Performances
Jimmy Webb, Vince Gill, Lyle Lovett and Ashley Campbell perform "Highwayman"
Jimmy Webb, Vince Gill, Lyle Lovett and Ashley Campbell perform "Highwayman."
Clip: S54 E4 | 3:34
Watch 3:10
Great Performances
Sheléa performs "MacArthur Park"
Sheléa performs "MacArthur Park" in this retrospective concert for Jimmy Webb.
Clip: S54 E4 | 3:10
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Tiger Island: Part Two
Following tigers after dark reveals surprise encounters and a hidden world of family life.
Preview: S45 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Seeds | Trailer
Seeds is a visual exploration of Black farmers and the power of owning land across generations.
Preview: S28 E3 | 0:30
Watch 2:00
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
Extended Season 2 Preview
Pati Jinich continues her journey inspired by the Pan-American Highway.
Preview: S2 | 2:00
Watch 3:09
Great Performances
The War & Treaty Perform "Golden Ring"
The War & Treaty perform "Golden Ring" by Tammy Wynette and George Jones.
Clip: S54 E3 | 3:09
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • PBS News Hour Season 2026
  • 2025
  • PBS News Hour Season 2024
  • PBS News Hour Season 2023
  • PBS News Hour Season 2022
  • PBS News Hour Season 2021
  • PBS News Hour Season 2020
  • PBS News Hour Season 2019
  • PBS News Hour Season 2018
  • PBS News Hour Season 2017
  • PBS News Hour Season 2016
  • PBS News Hour Season 2015
  • PBS News Hour Season 2014
  • PBS News Hour Season 2013
  • PBS News Hour Season 2012
  • PBS News Hour Season 2011
  • PBS News Hour Season 2010
  • PBS News Hour Season 2009
  • PBS News Hour Season 2008
  • PBS News Hour Season 2007
  • PBS News Hour Season 2006
  • PBS News Hour Season 2005
  • PBS News Hour Season 2004
  • PBS News Hour Season 2003
  • PBS News Hour Season 2001
  • PBS News Hour Season 1999
  • PBS News Hour Season 1997
  • PBS News Hour Season 1991
  • PBS News Hour Season 1987
  • PBS News Hour Season 1985
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
October 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E202 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
October 1, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 1, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E201 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
September 30, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
September 30, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E200 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
September 29, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
September 29, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E199 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
September 28, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
September 28, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E198 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
September 25, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
September 25, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E197 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
September 24, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
September 24, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E196 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
September 23, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
September 23, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E195 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
September 22, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
September 22, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E194 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
September 21, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
September 21, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E193 | 57:46