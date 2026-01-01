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PBS News Hour

Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the early signals to watch

Season 2026 Episode 223 | 6m 46s

NPR’s Tamara Keith and Amy Walter of the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter join Geoff Bennett to discuss the latest political news, including President Trump's focus on the Reflecting Pool on the day before the election, the last-minute spectacle in the Michigan Senate race and the early signals to watch on Election Night.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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