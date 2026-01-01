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NOVA

A New Dwarf Planet Hiding in Our Solar System?

Season 53 | 6m 52s

A team of scientists spotted it for the first time using the new Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile, equipped with an 8.4 meter telescope that has the world’s largest digital camera. But how was it able to stay hidden for so long?

National Corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Viking Cruises. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the NOVA Science Trust, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and PBS viewers.
Extras
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
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Miss Scarlet
Season 7 Official Trailer
Miss Scarlet returns for Season 7, the final season, on January 17, 2027 at 8/7c.
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Wilder
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Preview: S40 E8 | 2:10
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Peace on Earth: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus join The Tabernacle Choir for an epic holiday celebration.
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Far, Far Away on Judea’s Plains
A beloved Christmas hymn gets a bold new twist in this festive organ and percussion showcase.
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The Christmas Story: Luke 2
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus narrate the Nativity story in this cherished tradition.
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Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Vamos ya, Pastores, (from 'Los Pastores
Sebastian Arcelus joins a joyful Christmas tradition in this vibrant Latin American holiday carol.
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Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Adios, Nonino
Julián Mansilla and Leandro Curaba partner with The Tabernacle Choir in this moving tango.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 5:08
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Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Peace on Earth — A True Story
Sebastian Arcelus recounts Apollo 8’s Christmas message in this moving holiday reflection.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 10:31
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