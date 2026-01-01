A New Dwarf Planet Hiding in Our Solar System?

Extras
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Miss Scarlet returns for Season 7, the final season, on January 17, 2027 at 8/7c.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus join The Tabernacle Choir for an epic holiday celebration.
A beloved Christmas hymn gets a bold new twist in this festive organ and percussion showcase.
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus narrate the Nativity story in this cherished tradition.
Sebastian Arcelus joins a joyful Christmas tradition in this vibrant Latin American holiday carol.
Julián Mansilla and Leandro Curaba partner with The Tabernacle Choir in this moving tango.
Sebastian Arcelus recounts Apollo 8’s Christmas message in this moving holiday reflection.
Latest Episodes
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Follow the surprising evolutionary journey that led to the majestic elephant.
Discover the untold story—full of surprising evolutionary leaps—behind every bite we take.
The story of the dolphin reveals how intelligence evolved, step by step, over billions of years.
Inside the escalating military struggle to control space and the satellites we rely on.
Step into the stunning cave that’s reshaping our understanding of prehistoric art.
Witness how Native North Americans have generated scientific knowledge over thousands of years.
Follow the relentless quest that led to a breakthrough treatment for a deadly disease.
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
A deadly—and growing—global weather phenomenon mystifies scientists.
Archaeologists investigate the dramatic origins of democracy in ancient Greece 2,500 years ago.