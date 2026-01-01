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NOVA

The Battle to Breathe: The Last 10%

Season 53 | 18m 06s

Can progress outpace progression? For around 90% of people living with cystic fibrosis— a deadly genetic disease— new prescription drugs offer life-changing treatment. But for Emily Kramer-Golinkoff and the remaining 10%, the wait continues. Can modern breakthroughs like gene-editing offer a cure? Discover how relentless champions like Emily are fighting to ensure no person with CF is left behind.

National Corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Viking Cruises. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the NOVA Science Trust, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and PBS viewers.
Extras
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