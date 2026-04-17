America Made Its Most Toxic Lake. Now We Need What's Inside.

Extras
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
A California farmer shares easy-to-grow mushrooms with giftable box kits.
A Minnesota farm family plants a new kind of wheat that restores the soil and saves water.
See how college students are turning soybeans into new products like baby wipes.
A Montana rancher honors his ancestors, and Mother Earth, by restoring native grasses to his land.
See how California farmers find new overseas markets for their bright red strawberries.
Tap into the successful operation of maple sugaring in Vermont.
Discover the hard work involved in bringing in the harvest in the cranberry bogs of Massachusetts.
Meet a South Carolina family that’s been raising prize-winning peaches for nearly a century.
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Scientists are studying solar storms in the aurora that can disrupt satellites and power grids.
Each fall in Costa Rica, one of nature's strangest spectacles takes place–a tsunami of sea turtles.
The West Texas desert has a surprising feature: a prehistoric ocean reef.
The Caribbean town of Plymouth lies frozen in the ash of a devastating volcano.
Meet the axolotl, Mexico City’s endangered, smiling salamander.
North Carolina’s Outer Banks may be one of the most dangerous coastlines in the world.
Florida's once endangered crocodiles are making a very unlikely comeback!
Scientists find the exact time of a massive quake using trees, soil and human records.
Can new scientific research help unravel the mystery of Cahokia's disappearance?
What happened to the once lush, now desert-like Colorado River Delta?