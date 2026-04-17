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Overview

America Made Its Most Toxic Lake. Now We Need What's Inside.

Season 3 Episode 3 | 15m 22s

America’s most toxic lake may also be one of its most overlooked resources. At the Berkeley Pit Superfund Site, scientists are extracting clean energy materials from a century of mining waste.

Aired: 04/17/26
Extras
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Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
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Watch 0:30
Antiques Roadshow
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Preview: S30 E22 | 0:30
Watch 5:43
America's Heartland
California Mushroom Farmer
A California farmer shares easy-to-grow mushrooms with giftable box kits.
Clip: S19 E12 | 5:43
Watch 5:02
America's Heartland
Minnesota Sustainable Farming
A Minnesota farm family plants a new kind of wheat that restores the soil and saves water.
Clip: S19 E12 | 5:02
Watch 6:05
America's Heartland
Soy Baby Wipes
See how college students are turning soybeans into new products like baby wipes.
Clip: S19 E12 | 6:05
Watch 5:33
America's Heartland
Montana Grasslands Restoration
A Montana rancher honors his ancestors, and Mother Earth, by restoring native grasses to his land.
Clip: S19 E12 | 5:33
Watch 4:57
America's Heartland
California Strawberry Fields
See how California farmers find new overseas markets for their bright red strawberries.
Clip: S19 E11 | 4:57
Watch 5:46
America's Heartland
Vermont Maple Syrup Trees
Tap into the successful operation of maple sugaring in Vermont.
Clip: S19 E11 | 5:46
Watch 5:39
America's Heartland
Massachusetts Cranberry Harvest
Discover the hard work involved in bringing in the harvest in the cranberry bogs of Massachusetts.
Clip: S19 E11 | 5:39
Watch 6:25
America's Heartland
South Carolina Peach Farmers
Meet a South Carolina family that’s been raising prize-winning peaches for nearly a century.
Clip: S19 E11 | 6:25
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