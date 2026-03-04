© 2026 Connecticut Public

Overview

Why They're Launching Rockets Into the Northern Lights

Season 3 Episode 2 | 9m 27s

The rockets fired from Poker Flat Research Range in Alaska aren’t headed to mars, the moon, or even space–they’re headed into the northern lights. In Alaska’s frozen darkness, scientists launch instruments straight through the aurora to study solar storms that can disrupt GPS, satellites, and power grids. What they discover could help protect our planet from the next big space weather event.

Aired: 03/06/26
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Overview Season 3
  • Overview Season 2
  • Overview Season 1
Watch 10:27
Overview
How Millions of Endangered Sea Turtles Find This Tiny Beach
Each fall in Costa Rica, one of nature's strangest spectacles takes place–a tsunami of sea turtles.
Episode: S3 E1 | 10:27
Watch 8:27
Overview
Earth's Worst Mass Extinction Is Actually a Warning
The West Texas desert has a surprising feature: a prehistoric ocean reef.
Episode: S2 E12 | 8:27
Watch 13:34
Overview
The Modern City That Was Buried By a Volcano
The Caribbean town of Plymouth lies frozen in the ash of a devastating volcano.
Episode: S2 E11 | 13:34
Watch 12:10
Overview
Can We Save Mexico City’s Famous Axolotls?
Meet the axolotl, Mexico City’s endangered, smiling salamander.
Episode: S2 E10 | 12:10
Watch 10:48
Overview
Is This Earth’s Most Treacherous Coastline?
North Carolina’s Outer Banks may be one of the most dangerous coastlines in the world.
Episode: S2 E9 | 10:48
Watch 12:13
Overview
Why Crocodiles Are Thriving in the Shadow of A Nuclear Plant
Florida's once endangered crocodiles are making a very unlikely comeback!
Episode: S2 E8 | 12:13
Watch 13:32
Overview
Scientists Solve the Mystery of a 300-Year-Old Megaquake
Scientists find the exact time of a massive quake using trees, soil and human records.
Episode: S2 E7 | 13:32
Watch 12:24
Overview
What Happened to America’s First Megacity?
Can new scientific research help unravel the mystery of Cahokia's disappearance?
Episode: S2 E6 | 12:24
Watch 16:32
Overview
What happened to the once lush, now desert-like Colorado River Delta?
What happened to the once lush, now desert-like Colorado River Delta?
Episode: S2 E5 | 16:32
Watch 9:34
Overview
Why This Unusual Pattern May Save the Rainforests
How is this groundbreaking experiment in Ecuador helping deforested rainforests recover?
Episode: S2 E4 | 9:34