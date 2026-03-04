Why They're Launching Rockets Into the Northern Lights

Extras
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Cyril and Rosalind discuss his upcoming divorce.
Cyril asks Rosalind to go away for the weekend.
Rosalind surprises Cyril when he shares his plans for their weekend away.
Follow filmmaker Julie Forrest Wyman as she searches for her place in the little people community.
Rosalind faces a troubling domestic issue as Joyce befriends a single mother with placenta previa.
Everyone is talking about the time capsule, including the women of Nonnatus House.
The Turner children are hard at work planning their time capsule.
Sister Catherine finds the perfect way to ensure Nonnatus House is never forgotten.
Phyllis shares a touching time capsule message with Miss Higgins.
Each fall in Costa Rica, one of nature's strangest spectacles takes place–a tsunami of sea turtles.
The West Texas desert has a surprising feature: a prehistoric ocean reef.
The Caribbean town of Plymouth lies frozen in the ash of a devastating volcano.
Meet the axolotl, Mexico City’s endangered, smiling salamander.
North Carolina’s Outer Banks may be one of the most dangerous coastlines in the world.
Florida's once endangered crocodiles are making a very unlikely comeback!
Scientists find the exact time of a massive quake using trees, soil and human records.
Can new scientific research help unravel the mystery of Cahokia's disappearance?
What happened to the once lush, now desert-like Colorado River Delta?
How is this groundbreaking experiment in Ecuador helping deforested rainforests recover?