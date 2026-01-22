© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Overview

How Millions of Endangered Sea Turtles Find This Tiny Beach

Season 3 Episode 1 | 10m 27s

Each fall, a remote stretch of volcanic sand in Costa Rica transforms into one of nature’s greatest spectacles: Tens of thousands of sea turtles arrive en masse and nest in unison. But this breathtaking event hides a surprising paradox that may actually help save the species.

Aired: 01/23/26
Extras
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
The Inquisitor | Trailer
Barbara Jordan’s voice shook the nation. Discover her story in The Inquisitor.
Preview: S27 E7 | 0:30
Watch 2:46
American Masters
How Sun Ra gave thanks to the Creator
Each day, Sun Ra wrote a piece of music solely for “the Creator.”
Clip: S40 E2 | 2:46
Watch 3:29
American Masters
Sun Ra’s concept of “alter destiny” was his way of changing humanity
Sun Ra wanted to change humanity with his concept of the “alter destiny.”
Clip: S40 E2 | 3:29
Watch 2:03
American Masters
How Sun Ra created his own record label, Saturn Records
Sun Ra was one of the first Black artists to have his own record label.
Clip: S40 E2 | 2:03
Watch 2:02
American Masters
Sun Ra: Do The Impossible
Discover the extraordinary life of poet, philosopher and music visionary Sun Ra.
Preview: S40 E2 | 2:02
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "Oceans"
Ocean parents must master dedication and intelligence to raise their young.
Preview: S44 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "Freshwater"
Animal parents must overcome freshwater’s constant changes.
Preview: S44 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
The Librarians | Trailer
Librarians across the U.S. examine how the review of library materials is impacting communities.
Preview: S27 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "Grasslands"
Animal parents must balance risk and reward to raise their young in grasslands.
Preview: S44 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:32
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | The Quest for Camelot
A professor seeks to prove Arthurian legends have roots in actual British history.
Preview: S23 E4 | 0:32
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Overview Season 2
  • Overview Season 1
Watch 8:27
Overview
Earth's Worst Mass Extinction Is Actually a Warning
The West Texas desert has a surprising feature: a prehistoric ocean reef.
Episode: S2 E12 | 8:27
Watch 13:34
Overview
The Modern City That Was Buried By a Volcano
The Caribbean town of Plymouth lies frozen in the ash of a devastating volcano.
Episode: S2 E11 | 13:34
Watch 12:10
Overview
Can We Save Mexico City’s Famous Axolotls?
Meet the axolotl, Mexico City’s endangered, smiling salamander.
Episode: S2 E10 | 12:10
Watch 10:48
Overview
Is This Earth’s Most Treacherous Coastline?
North Carolina’s Outer Banks may be one of the most dangerous coastlines in the world.
Episode: S2 E9 | 10:48
Watch 12:13
Overview
Why Crocodiles Are Thriving in the Shadow of A Nuclear Plant
Florida's once endangered crocodiles are making a very unlikely comeback!
Episode: S2 E8 | 12:13
Watch 13:32
Overview
Scientists Solve the Mystery of a 300-Year-Old Megaquake
Scientists find the exact time of a massive quake using trees, soil and human records.
Episode: S2 E7 | 13:32
Watch 12:24
Overview
What Happened to America’s First Megacity?
Can new scientific research help unravel the mystery of Cahokia's disappearance?
Episode: S2 E6 | 12:24
Watch 16:32
Overview
What happened to the once lush, now desert-like Colorado River Delta?
What happened to the once lush, now desert-like Colorado River Delta?
Episode: S2 E5 | 16:32
Watch 9:34
Overview
Why This Unusual Pattern May Save the Rainforests
How is this groundbreaking experiment in Ecuador helping deforested rainforests recover?
Episode: S2 E4 | 9:34
Watch 10:06
Overview
How Otters Are Saving Earth’s Underwater Forests
Sea otters play a vital role in maintaining the balance of sensitive kelp forests.
Episode: S2 E3 | 10:06