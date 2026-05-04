Paco’s Revenge

Extras
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
The stormy wet season of Jirrbal returns and a baby glider must escape the wall of flame.
Traditional burns are methods First Nations people have managed for thousands of years.
With their sticky feet, geckos climb up the Kimberley’s labyrinth of caves in style.
Watch as Daniel and O the Owl embark on an out-of-this-world journey filled with learning, and fun.
Relax and unwind with Daniel as he watches the fish!
Explore and look closely at many things in the Enchanted Garden along with Daniel Tiger.
There are lots of different clothes that neighbors wear... Let's dress up and pretend.
Get ready for the best dentist visit ever with Daniel and Dino.
Latest Episodes
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Patience
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Patience Season 1
A monk is found dead in a chapel. Patience uncovers unholy secrets in the monastery.
After witnessing her father’s murder, an autistic girl leads Patience to uncover the truth.
A businessman is shot dead. Could a dead magpie at the scene be a clue for Patience?
A man dies on a bus and Bea is warned off the case, but she refuses to stop investigating.
A body disappears from the morgue. Patience has a connection to the case.
A bestselling crime writer is found dead behind locked doors and all is not as it seems.
A body in a museum exhibit leads the team into the shadowy world of fossil smuggling.