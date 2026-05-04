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Patience

Vampire

Season 2 Episode 1 | 51m 50s

A photographer is found dead with a stake through his heart. Patience seeks a logical answer to the vampire mystery. DI Frankie Monroe ruffles feathers, but soon sees Patience’s value. Meanwhile, Patience continues her romance with Elliot.

Aired: 06/13/26 | Expires: 06/28/26
Extras
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Watch 3:17
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
Glide to Safety
The stormy wet season of Jirrbal returns and a baby glider must escape the wall of flame.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 3:17
Watch 3:09
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
Managing Fire with Traditional Burns
Traditional burns are methods First Nations people have managed for thousands of years.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 3:09
Watch 1:58
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
Scaling Up in Style
With their sticky feet, geckos climb up the Kimberley’s labyrinth of caves in style.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 1:58
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Stargazing Gameplay
Watch as Daniel and O the Owl embark on an out-of-this-world journey filled with learning, and fun.
Clip: 3:38
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
My Fish Tank Gameplay
Relax and unwind with Daniel as he watches the fish!
Clip: 9:01
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Look Closely Gameplay
Explore and look closely at many things in the Enchanted Garden along with Daniel Tiger.
Clip: 13:47
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Dress Up Gameplay
There are lots of different clothes that neighbors wear... Let's dress up and pretend.
Clip: 4:06
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
At the Dentist Gameplay
Get ready for the best dentist visit ever with Daniel and Dino.
Clip: 7:02
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Patience
  • Patience Season 1
Watch 50:02
Patience
Hostage
Patience and Frankie are held hostage by an escaped prisoner seeking justice.
Episode: S2 E8 | 50:02
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Patience
A Monk’s Tale
A monk is found dead in a chapel. Patience uncovers unholy secrets in the monastery.
Episode: S2 E7 | 50:06
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Patience
Paco’s Revenge
Patience thinks the death of a woman in the Botanical gardens is less than natural.
Episode: S2 E6 | 50:13
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Patience
The Runes
Patience races to solve the murder of a Viking expert, and her relationship is in crisis.
Episode: S2 E5 | 48:29
Watch 50:32
Patience
The Timetable
After witnessing her father’s murder, an autistic girl leads Patience to uncover the truth.
Episode: S2 E4 | 50:32
Watch 49:44
Patience
The Magpie
A businessman is shot dead. Could a dead magpie at the scene be a clue for Patience?
Episode: S2 E3 | 49:44
Watch 50:00
Patience
Pandora's Box
A man dies on a bus and Bea is warned off the case, but she refuses to stop investigating.
Episode: S1 E6 | 50:00
Watch 50:02
Patience
My Brother's Keeper
A body disappears from the morgue. Patience has a connection to the case.
Episode: S1 E5 | 50:02
Watch 50:11
Patience
The Locked Room
A bestselling crime writer is found dead behind locked doors and all is not as it seems.
Episode: S1 E4 | 50:11
Watch 50:16
Patience
The Missing Link
A body in a museum exhibit leads the team into the shadowy world of fossil smuggling.
Episode: S1 E3 | 50:16