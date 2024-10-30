Izamal: Gold and God

Izamal is a stunning city whose buildings are all painted the same golden hue. Pati tastes the local flavors such as venison tacos and PocChuk. The city is also filled with artisans creating hammocks, woven sisal baskets, and papier mâché decorations. Pati meets Esteban,a jeweler, who shows her how he makes the most elegant jewelry from plants growing right in his backyard.