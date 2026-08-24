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Resolve to Solve with Miles O'Brien

Colorado River Reckoning

Season 1 Episode 9 | 27m 07s

A century ago, seven states divided the Colorado River based on faulty math. Now, as climate change shrinks the snowpack that feeds it, the river delivers a third less water than it once did, and the states can't agree who should cut back. Miles O’Brien meets farmers fallowing fields, negotiators at odds, and an accidental sea, all caught in the reckoning over America’s most overallocated river.

Aired: 09/15/26 | Expires: 10/14/26
Made possible in part by support provided by Sue Hart-Wadley and Searle Wadley with additional support from Jerry Cox.
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