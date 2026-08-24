Rewiring Addiction

Extras
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
Discover all-new Secrets of the Dead on Wednesdays this fall, starting October 14 at 10/9c.
New discoveries reveal how pivotal Great Zimbabwe was to global trade.
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
Appraisal: Herman J. van der Weele Painting, ca. 1880
Appraisal: John "Kew" Dodd Bow, ca. 1830
Appraisal: 1895 UNC Football
Appraisal: 1936 Arcade Parmelee Yellow Cab Toy
Appraisal: 1844 Johan Barthold Jongkind Watercolor
Latest Episodes
Could psychedelics cure phantom limb pain? Amputee Miles O’Brien puts it to the test.
A former executive is bringing jaguars back to a wilderness in Argentina.
Scientists race to reach Antarctica’s “Doomsday Glacier” before it’s too late to understand it.
Extreme heat is the deadliest climate disaster. Scientists in Phoenix and Sydney race to adapt.
A former mobster hunter turned mayor bets his fading city’s future on offshore wind.
Beavers are nature’s engineers who are reviving areas of the drought-stricken West.
Cow burps are heating the planet, and one dairy farmer’s seaweed fix might help cool it down.