© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Resolve to Solve with Miles O'Brien

Rewiring Addiction

Season 1 Episode 7 | 27m 06s

Ali Rezai believes he can rewire the addicted brain without a scalpel. Using focused ultrasound aimed at the brain’s reward center, his West Virginia team has helped patients battling decades of heroin addiction and binge eating silence the cravings that once ruled their lives. Miles O’Brien meets the patients, families, and scientists chasing a treatment that sounds almost too good to be true.

Aired: 09/08/26 | Expires: 10/07/26
Made possible in part by support provided by Sue Hart-Wadley and Searle Wadley with additional support from Jerry Cox.
Extras
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 0:29
Nature
Preview of Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
Preview: S45 E1 | 0:29
Watch 0:30
Secrets of the Dead
Fall 2026 Season Preview
Discover all-new Secrets of the Dead on Wednesdays this fall, starting October 14 at 10/9c.
Preview: S23 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Africa's Golden City
New discoveries reveal how pivotal Great Zimbabwe was to global trade.
Preview: S23 E5 | 0:30
Watch 2:10
American Masters
American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
Preview: S40 E6 | 2:10
Watch 2:20
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Herman J. van der Weele Painting, ca. 1880
Appraisal: Herman J. van der Weele Painting, ca. 1880
Clip: S30 E16 | 2:20
Watch 3:06
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: John "Kew" Dodd Bow, ca. 1830
Appraisal: John "Kew" Dodd Bow, ca. 1830
Clip: S30 E16 | 3:06
Watch 2:55
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1895 UNC Football
Appraisal: 1895 UNC Football
Clip: S30 E16 | 2:55
Watch 1:10
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1936 Arcade Parmelee Yellow Cab Toy
Appraisal: 1936 Arcade Parmelee Yellow Cab Toy
Clip: S30 E16 | 1:10
Watch 2:21
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1844 Johan Barthold Jongkind Watercolor
Appraisal: 1844 Johan Barthold Jongkind Watercolor
Clip: S30 E16 | 2:21
Latest Episodes
Watch 28:18
Resolve to Solve with Miles O'Brien
The Brain, The Pain, and Psychedelics
Could psychedelics cure phantom limb pain? Amputee Miles O’Brien puts it to the test.
Episode: S1 E8 | 28:18
Watch 27:24
Resolve to Solve with Miles O'Brien
Return of the Wild in Argentina
A former executive is bringing jaguars back to a wilderness in Argentina.
Episode: S1 E5 | 27:24
Watch 27:16
Resolve to Solve with Miles O'Brien
Inside Antarctica's Doomsday Glacier
Scientists race to reach Antarctica’s “Doomsday Glacier” before it’s too late to understand it.
Episode: S1 E6 | 27:16
Watch 27:30
Resolve to Solve with Miles O'Brien
Extreme Heat: Arizona to Australia
Extreme heat is the deadliest climate disaster. Scientists in Phoenix and Sydney race to adapt.
Episode: S1 E3 | 27:30
Watch 27:35
Resolve to Solve with Miles O'Brien
Powering Change: Offshore Wind
A former mobster hunter turned mayor bets his fading city’s future on offshore wind.
Episode: S1 E4 | 27:35
Watch 25:52
Resolve to Solve with Miles O'Brien
Dam it; Beavers to the Rescue
Beavers are nature’s engineers who are reviving areas of the drought-stricken West.
Episode: S1 E2 | 25:52
Watch 28:23
Resolve to Solve with Miles O'Brien
Fighting Cow Methane With Seaweed
Cow burps are heating the planet, and one dairy farmer’s seaweed fix might help cool it down.
Episode: S1 E1 | 28:23