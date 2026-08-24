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Resolve to Solve with Miles O'Brien

Geothermal: Drilling Deep for Power

Season 1 Episode 10 | 27m 24s

Beneath our feet lies a nearly endless supply of clean energy. Miles O’Brien traces the unlikely rise of enhanced geothermal power, from a Cold War-era experiment at Los Alamos to Texas oil fields, where veteran frackers repurpose drilling technology to tap hot rock instead of crude. With billion-dollar startups and oil majors now betting on it, geothermal may finally be ready to reshape the grid.

Aired: 09/15/26 | Expires: 10/14/26
Made possible in part by support provided by Sue Hart-Wadley and Searle Wadley with additional support from Jerry Cox.
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