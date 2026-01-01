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Secrets of the Dead

Rebuilding a 2,000-Year-Old Bronze Dragon with 3D Technology

Season 23 Episode 4 | 3m 04s

At Sanxingdui, archaeologists have spent decades reconstructing the fragmented “Divine Tree” and its bronze dragon components. Using 3D scanning and digital modeling, newly discovered fragments can now be precisely fitted back into place. This ongoing restoration shows how ancient ritual objects are being reassembled piece by piece.

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Nature
NATURE - Season 45
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Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
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