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Secrets of the Dead

What This Bronze Figure Reveals About Ancient China

Season 23 Episode 4 | 2m 48s

A towering 3-meter bronze figure offers rare clues to a lost civilization uncovered in Sanxingdui. Its detailed robes, topknot hairstyle, and ceremonial pose suggest a powerful religious leader. Archaeologists believe these artifacts reveal a complex elite class and belief system unlike any other in ancient China.

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