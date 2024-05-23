© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Positive Place

Driving Down to the Cat Café

Season 1 Episode 1 | 3m 46s

Get to know life in a big way! Everyday adventures are just around the corner for Andrew and his friends. Join us as we set out to visit the Comforting Cat Café. Our trip will highlight challenges that some people face daily, and how to overcome them! Tim and Millie the Mouse are there to support and educate along the way.

Aired: 05/22/24
Watch 0:30
Changing Planet
Season 4 Preview
Dr. M. Sanjayan investigates the largest river restoration ever attempted in the United States.
Preview: S4 E1 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Home Court
The coming-of-age story and rise of Ashley Chea, a Cambodian American basketball prodigy.
Preview: S26 E14 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Season 14 Preview
The midwives enter the 1970s, which brings with it new challenges for Nonnatus House.
Preview: S14 | 0:30
Watch 2:55
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Bloody Mary: The first woman to be crowned Queen
A coronation designed for Kings, presented some problems for the first Queen.
Clip: S2 E4 | 2:55
Watch 4:05
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Bloody Mary: Her earliest portrait
A rare glimpse of Mary as a child from 1552. There's no sign of "Bloody Mary" here?
Clip: S2 E4 | 4:05
Watch 0:30
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Episode 4 Preview
Lucy investigates Queen Mary I - was she really as bloody as history suggests?
Preview: S2 E4 | 0:30
Watch 1:34
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Muhammad Ali & Cassius Clay Sr.-signed Books
Clip: S29 E9 | 1:34
Watch 2:41
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: WWII Japanese Naval Vignette
Clip: S29 E9 | 2:41
Watch 1:17
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Gold Screw Bracelet, ca. 2000
Clip: S29 E9 | 1:17
Watch 1:26
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Paiute Water Baskets, ca. 1890
Clip: S29 E9 | 1:26
Latest Episodes
Watch 4:04
The Positive Place
Making Healthy Snacks
Join us as we make a healthy snack for tonight’s game night.
Episode: S1 E3 | 4:04
Watch 4:16
The Positive Place
Going to Majestic Mountain
Join Andrew and his friends as they hike to the top of Majestic Mountain!
Episode: S1 E2 | 4:16