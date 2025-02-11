© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Positive Place

Making Healthy Snacks

Season 1 Episode 3 | 4m 04s

Get to know life in a big way! Everyday adventures are just around the corner for Andrew and his friends. Join us as we make a healthy snack for tonight’s game night. This wholesome treat is perfect for a fun night with friends. Don’t forget to save some for Millie!

Aired: 02/16/25
Extras
Watch 0:30
Changing Planet
Season 4 Preview
Dr. M. Sanjayan investigates the largest river restoration ever attempted in the United States.
Preview: S4 E1 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Home Court
The coming-of-age story and rise of Ashley Chea, a Cambodian American basketball prodigy.
Preview: S26 E14 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Season 14 Preview
The midwives enter the 1970s, which brings with it new challenges for Nonnatus House.
Preview: S14 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Episode 4 Preview
Lucy investigates Queen Mary I - was she really as bloody as history suggests?
Preview: S2 E4 | 0:30
Watch 4:05
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Bloody Mary: Her earliest portrait
A rare glimpse of Mary as a child from 1552. There's no sign of "Bloody Mary" here?
Clip: S2 E4 | 4:05
Watch 2:55
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Bloody Mary: The first woman to be crowned Queen
A coronation designed for Kings, presented some problems for the first Queen.
Clip: S2 E4 | 2:55
Watch 2:49
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1959 Gibson ES-355 Mono Guitar
Clip: S29 E9 | 2:49
Watch 3:43
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: German Candy Container Rabbit, ca. 1890
Clip: S29 E9 | 3:43
Watch 3:02
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1943 "Le Petit Prince" Signed First Edition
Clip: S29 E9 | 3:02
Watch 2:48
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: New England Federal Card Table, ca. 1800
Clip: S29 E9 | 2:48
Latest Episodes
Watch 4:16
The Positive Place
Going to Majestic Mountain
Join Andrew and his friends as they hike to the top of Majestic Mountain!
Episode: S1 E2 | 4:16
Watch 3:46
The Positive Place
Driving Down to the Cat Café
Join Andrew and his friends as they set out to visit the Comforting Cat Café.
Episode: S1 E1 | 3:46