The Positive Place

Going to Majestic Mountain

Season 1 Episode 2 | 4m 16s

Get to know life in a big way! Everyday adventures are just around the corner for Andrew and his friends. Join us as we hike to the top of Majestic Mountain! Along the way we’ll learn about a special wheelchair that’ll help make this journey possible, and how problem solving and teamwork can overcome unexpected obstacles.

Aired: 07/31/24
Watch 0:30
Changing Planet
Season 4 Preview
Dr. M. Sanjayan investigates the largest river restoration ever attempted in the United States.
Preview: S4 E1 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Home Court
The coming-of-age story and rise of Ashley Chea, a Cambodian American basketball prodigy.
Preview: S26 E14 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Season 14 Preview
The midwives enter the 1970s, which brings with it new challenges for Nonnatus House.
Preview: S14 | 0:30
Watch 4:05
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Bloody Mary: Her earliest portrait
A rare glimpse of Mary as a child from 1552. There's no sign of "Bloody Mary" here?
Clip: S2 E4 | 4:05
Watch 2:55
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Bloody Mary: The first woman to be crowned Queen
A coronation designed for Kings, presented some problems for the first Queen.
Clip: S2 E4 | 2:55
Watch 0:30
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Episode 4 Preview
Lucy investigates Queen Mary I - was she really as bloody as history suggests?
Preview: S2 E4 | 0:30
Watch 2:58
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Georg Jensen Gold Necklace, ca. 1960
Clip: S29 E9 | 2:58
Watch 3:04
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1907 E. William Gollings Oil Painting
Clip: S29 E9 | 3:04
Watch 2:49
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1959 Gibson ES-355 Mono Guitar
Clip: S29 E9 | 2:49
Watch 3:43
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: German Candy Container Rabbit, ca. 1890
Clip: S29 E9 | 3:43
Latest Episodes
Watch 4:04
The Positive Place
Making Healthy Snacks
Join us as we make a healthy snack for tonight’s game night.
Episode: S1 E3 | 4:04
Watch 3:46
The Positive Place
Driving Down to the Cat Café
Join Andrew and his friends as they set out to visit the Comforting Cat Café.
Episode: S1 E1 | 3:46