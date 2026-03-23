Extras
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Fireflies are a captivating phenomenon to witness on the prairie.
Nature’s rhythms; from fireflies flashing to cicadas emerging after years underground.
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
From beavers in wetlands to crayfish in streams, aquatic systems shape the prairies.
Wildlife are here for one reason: lunch!
Sister Catherine speaks with Sister Julienne about her concerns for Sister Veronica.
Geoffrey surprises Sister Veronica with an unexpected visit — and an offer she can't refuse.
Often overlooked, tallgrass prairies are among the most biodiverse ecosystems on Earth.
Latest Episodes
Cora’s birthday turns deadly when she’s hired to investigate an old murder case.
The Puzzle Lady discovers a dark conspiracy at the heart of Bakerbury.
The Puzzle Lady closes in on Bakerbury’s Graveyard killer.
Cora faces her deadliest case yet--saving Hooper means losing everything.
A rock star’s visit sparks chaos in Bakerbury while Cora meets a mysterious suitor.