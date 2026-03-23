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The Puzzle Lady

Episode 6

Season 1 Episode 6 | 51m 13s

When one of the suspects in the Gloria Hendrix case is found murdered, Cora puts her life on the line to catch the killer, and faces her toughest choice yet, when Hooper falls victim to her nemesis Mayor Firth and only she can save him; at stake is everything Cora and Sherry have built. Will the Puzzle Lady live to fight another day?

Aired: 02/18/26 | Expires: 04/09/26
Extras
Watch 2:29
American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With A Cause
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Preview: S40 E4 | 2:29
Watch 3:02
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Fireflies
Fireflies are a captivating phenomenon to witness on the prairie.
Clip: S1 E6 | 3:02
Watch 0:30
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Life in Motion Preview
Nature’s rhythms; from fireflies flashing to cicadas emerging after years underground.
Preview: S1 E6 | 0:30
Watch 2:45
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Wetland Buffet
Wildlife are here for one reason: lunch!
Clip: S1 E5 | 2:45
Watch 0:30
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Life in Water Preview
From beavers in wetlands to crayfish in streams, aquatic systems shape the prairies.
Preview: S1 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Return to the Moon Preview
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
Watch 1:09
Call the Midwife
Sister Catherine Confronts Sister Julienne
Sister Catherine speaks with Sister Julienne about her concerns for Sister Veronica.
Clip: S15 E6 | 1:09
Watch 1:51
Call the Midwife
Geoffrey Visits Sister Veronica
Geoffrey surprises Sister Veronica with an unexpected visit — and an offer she can't refuse.
Clip: S15 E6 | 1:51
Watch 2:55
Wilding
You Must be Crazy to Adopt Such an Idea
An ecologist's radical idea on natural landscape provides a plan for a couple's estate.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 2:55
Watch 3:39
Wilding
A Change of Perspective
An expert on trees changes the couple's perspective on what is possible on their estate.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 3:39
Latest Episodes
Watch 49:40
The Puzzle Lady
Episode 3
Cora’s birthday turns deadly when she’s hired to investigate an old murder case.
Episode: S1 E3 | 49:40
Watch 50:48
The Puzzle Lady
Episode 2
The Puzzle Lady closes in on Bakerbury’s Graveyard killer.
Episode: S1 E2 | 50:48
Watch 48:33
The Puzzle Lady
Episode 1
Bakerbury police call on the “Puzzle Lady” to help solve the murder of a young girl.
Episode: S1 E1 | 48:33
Watch 50:17
The Puzzle Lady
Episode 4
The Puzzle Lady discovers a dark conspiracy at the heart of Bakerbury.
Episode: S1 E4 | 50:17
Watch 47:42
The Puzzle Lady
Episode 5
A rock star’s visit sparks chaos in Bakerbury while Cora meets a mysterious suitor.
Episode: S1 E5 | 47:42