Extras
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Fireflies are a captivating phenomenon to witness on the prairie.
Nature’s rhythms; from fireflies flashing to cicadas emerging after years underground.
Wildlife are here for one reason: lunch!
From beavers in wetlands to crayfish in streams, aquatic systems shape the prairies.
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Sister Catherine speaks with Sister Julienne about her concerns for Sister Veronica.
Geoffrey surprises Sister Veronica with an unexpected visit — and an offer she can't refuse.
An ecologist's radical idea on natural landscape provides a plan for a couple's estate.
An expert on trees changes the couple's perspective on what is possible on their estate.
Latest Episodes
Cora’s birthday turns deadly when she’s hired to investigate an old murder case.
The Puzzle Lady closes in on Bakerbury’s Graveyard killer.
Bakerbury police call on the “Puzzle Lady” to help solve the murder of a young girl.
The Puzzle Lady discovers a dark conspiracy at the heart of Bakerbury.
A rock star’s visit sparks chaos in Bakerbury while Cora meets a mysterious suitor.