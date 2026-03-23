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The Puzzle Lady

Episode 5

Season 1 Episode 5 | 47m 42s

Rock star Dennis Pride is in Bakerbury for a gig and his fans go wild. Anton is excited to cover the story, until Sherry drops the bombshell that Dennis is her abusive ex-husband. Another murder shakes up Bakerbury and evidence points to Dennis as the prime suspect, though everyone thinks Hooper’s best friend knows more than he claims. Meanwhile the Puzzle Lady has a suitor; the enigmatic Gilbert.

Aired: 02/18/26 | Expires: 04/02/26
Extras
Watch 2:29
American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With A Cause
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Preview: S40 E4 | 2:29
Watch 3:02
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Fireflies
Fireflies are a captivating phenomenon to witness on the prairie.
Clip: S1 E6 | 3:02
Watch 0:30
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Life in Motion Preview
Nature’s rhythms; from fireflies flashing to cicadas emerging after years underground.
Preview: S1 E6 | 0:30
Watch 2:45
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Wetland Buffet
Wildlife are here for one reason: lunch!
Clip: S1 E5 | 2:45
Watch 0:30
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Life in Water Preview
From beavers in wetlands to crayfish in streams, aquatic systems shape the prairies.
Preview: S1 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Return to the Moon Preview
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
Watch 1:09
Call the Midwife
Sister Catherine Confronts Sister Julienne
Sister Catherine speaks with Sister Julienne about her concerns for Sister Veronica.
Clip: S15 E6 | 1:09
Watch 1:51
Call the Midwife
Geoffrey Visits Sister Veronica
Geoffrey surprises Sister Veronica with an unexpected visit — and an offer she can't refuse.
Clip: S15 E6 | 1:51
Watch 2:55
Wilding
You Must be Crazy to Adopt Such an Idea
An ecologist's radical idea on natural landscape provides a plan for a couple's estate.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 2:55
Watch 3:39
Wilding
A Change of Perspective
An expert on trees changes the couple's perspective on what is possible on their estate.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 3:39
Latest Episodes
Watch 49:40
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Episode: S1 E3 | 49:40
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Episode 4
The Puzzle Lady discovers a dark conspiracy at the heart of Bakerbury.
Episode: S1 E4 | 50:17
Watch 50:48
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Episode 2
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Episode: S1 E2 | 50:48
Watch 48:33
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Episode: S1 E1 | 48:33
Watch 51:13
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Episode 6
Cora faces her deadliest case yet--saving Hooper means losing everything.
Episode: S1 E6 | 51:13