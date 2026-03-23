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The Puzzle Lady

Episode 4

Season 1 Episode 4 | 50m 17s

After the abrupt end to Cora’s birthday party with the murder of PI Burns, Cora finds herself in hot water with Hooper. Cut out of the police investigation, she taps into the unorthodox talent of Jimmi and Katy to unravel the clues. Cora discovers a dark conspiracy at the heart of picturesque Bakerbury and makes a powerful enemy.

Aired: 02/18/26 | Expires: 03/26/26
Extras
Watch 2:29
American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With A Cause
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Preview: S40 E4 | 2:29
Watch 3:02
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Fireflies
Fireflies are a captivating phenomenon to witness on the prairie.
Clip: S1 E6 | 3:02
Watch 0:30
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Life in Motion Preview
Nature’s rhythms; from fireflies flashing to cicadas emerging after years underground.
Preview: S1 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Return to the Moon Preview
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Life in Water Preview
From beavers in wetlands to crayfish in streams, aquatic systems shape the prairies.
Preview: S1 E5 | 0:30
Watch 2:45
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Wetland Buffet
Wildlife are here for one reason: lunch!
Clip: S1 E5 | 2:45
Watch 1:09
Call the Midwife
Sister Catherine Confronts Sister Julienne
Sister Catherine speaks with Sister Julienne about her concerns for Sister Veronica.
Clip: S15 E6 | 1:09
Watch 1:51
Call the Midwife
Geoffrey Visits Sister Veronica
Geoffrey surprises Sister Veronica with an unexpected visit — and an offer she can't refuse.
Clip: S15 E6 | 1:51
Watch 0:30
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Life on the Plains Preview
Often overlooked, tallgrass prairies are among the most biodiverse ecosystems on Earth.
Preview: S1 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Wilding
Trailer
"Wilding" tells the story of a couple who bet on nature for the future of their English estate.
Preview: S2026 E1 | 0:30
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