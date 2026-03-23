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The Puzzle Lady

Episode 3

Season 1 Episode 3 | 49m 40s

It’s Cora’s birthday and she’s not happy about this reminder of her age. Bakerbury townsfolk keep surprising her with crossword-puzzle themed gifts, but she’s itching for another case to solve. So, she’s thrilled when solicitor Becky hires her to dig into a convicted killer's case.

Aired: 02/18/26 | Expires: 03/19/26
Extras
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Clip: S1 E6 | 3:02
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Preview: S1 E6 | 0:30
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Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
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Clip: S1 E5 | 2:45
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Preview: S1 E5 | 0:30
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Sister Catherine speaks with Sister Julienne about her concerns for Sister Veronica.
Clip: S15 E6 | 1:09
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Geoffrey surprises Sister Veronica with an unexpected visit — and an offer she can't refuse.
Clip: S15 E6 | 1:51
Watch 3:34
Wilding
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Clip: S2026 E1 | 3:34
Watch 0:30
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Life on the Plains Preview
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Preview: S1 E4 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
Watch 51:13
The Puzzle Lady
Episode 6
Cora faces her deadliest case yet--saving Hooper means losing everything.
Episode: S1 E6 | 51:13
Watch 47:42
The Puzzle Lady
Episode 5
A rock star’s visit sparks chaos in Bakerbury while Cora meets a mysterious suitor.
Episode: S1 E5 | 47:42
Watch 50:17
The Puzzle Lady
Episode 4
The Puzzle Lady discovers a dark conspiracy at the heart of Bakerbury.
Episode: S1 E4 | 50:17
Watch 50:48
The Puzzle Lady
Episode 2
The Puzzle Lady closes in on Bakerbury’s Graveyard killer.
Episode: S1 E2 | 50:48
Watch 48:33
The Puzzle Lady
Episode 1
Bakerbury police call on the “Puzzle Lady” to help solve the murder of a young girl.
Episode: S1 E1 | 48:33