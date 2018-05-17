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The Toolbox of America

The Toolbox of America

57m 13s

During the 19th and 20th centuries, New Britain, Connecticut, the "Hardware Capital of the World," sustained generations of families working in tool factories—including the Stanleys, a prolific group of innovators who were cousins and rivals. Today, Stanley Black&Decker is the one hardware company that remains in New Britain, and its history is intertwined with this small Connecticut town.

Aired: 05/17/18 | Expires: 05/17/27
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
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