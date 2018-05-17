The Toolbox of America

Extras
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
During the 19th and 20th centuries, New Britain, Connecticut, the "Hardware Capital of the World," sustained generations of families working in tool factories—including the Stanleys, a prolific group of innovators who were cousins and rivals. Today, Stanley Black&Decker is the one hardware company that remains in New Britain, and its history is intertwined with this small Connecticut town.