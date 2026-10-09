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South African human rights lawyer Navi Pillay wins the Nobel Peace Prize

NPR | By Esme Nicholson,
Emmet Livingstone
Published October 9, 2026 at 4:23 AM EDT
South African human rights lawyer Navi Pillay, 2026 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, arrives for a news conference in Geneva on June 18, 2025.
Fabrice Coffrini
/
AFP via Getty Images
South African human rights lawyer Navi Pillay, 2026 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, arrives for a news conference in Geneva on June 18, 2025.

Updated October 9, 2026 at 6:18 AM EDT

South African human rights lawyer Navi Pillay has won the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts to promote peace, human rights, and international law.

The 85-year-old former U.N. human rights chief was recognized for her contributions to international justice and work that inspires hope among those striving for a more peaceful world.

Pillay has played key roles in international justice, serving on the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda and the International Criminal Court. She also chaired the U.N. Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

"At a time when the number of wars and conflicts is rising, and when judges and institutions of international law are under political attack, the Nobel Committee wishes to issue a reminder that the ability to resolve conflicts without force or violence is dependent on the international rule of law," the committee said in a news release.

This year's Nobel Peace Prize attracted 287 nominations, including individuals and organizations. The award carries prize money of 12 million Swedish kronor, approximately $1.2 million. The 2026 prize marks the 125th anniversary of the Nobel Peace Prize, first awarded in 1901.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

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