More than a dozen Connecticut college students are traveling to Turkey this month to attend the United Nations’ annual climate conference, known this year as COP31.

Representatives from more than 190 countries are attending the talks in Antalya, one of Turkey’s largest cities, to discuss new and ongoing solutions to climate change. COP is short for ‘Conference of the Parties’ and refers to the countries that are part of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

One major focus this year? Climate financing, and making sure developing countries have enough money to recover from climate disasters while also adapting to future ones.

“Many developing countries are trapped in a downward loop of debt, disaster, and devastating capital costs,” said Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of the UNFCCC.

“The threat of floods, fires, storms and droughts hangs over them, pushing up the price of borrowing even before disaster strikes,” he said.

For students, the conference is a chance to learn how other countries are tackling environmental challenges and figure out whether those approaches could work back home.

Sadie Garfinkle, a master's student at Southern Connecticut State University, is interested in hearing how coastal communities are working with homeowners to adapt to rising seas levels.

“We have a very privatized coastline, so I'm curious how other locations have worked around that, worked with coastal homeowners or people that have value in the coastal communities and how they've been able to co-create these types of solutions,” said Garfinkle, who hopes to incorporate those lessons into her research on Stratford Point, a living shoreline project in Fairfield County.

“I think there's a lot to gain for my personal research project by seeing what people are doing globally and bringing that back into the interviews that I'm conducting,” she said. “What other nature-based solutions are out there and how could we scale them in Connecticut?”

Garfinkle is one of four students from SCSU who attended the conference. Twelve students from University of Connecticut and three from Yale School of the Environment also participated.

“Schools are where the next generation is going to learn and try to question the climate crisis, and there's a lot of youth voices being embedded into this COP,” said Rabia Hos, Dean of the School of Graduate and Professional Studies at SCSU.

Benjamin LeBlanc, another student at SCSU, said there were a number of booths at the conference geared toward young people and women.

“There's a lot of space for youth or women to speak up. I do think they are listening to younger voices, female voices,” he said.

But LeBlanc questioned whether those spaces could turn into meaningful actions.

“I don't know how much that actually translates into like the plenary space or the actual negotiations going on,” he said.

America’s presence — and absence — from UN climate talks

Bridgeport mayor Joe Ganim also attended this year’s talks, traveling as part of a U.S. delegation of more than 120 state, local and industry leaders. Gov. Gavin Newsom of California and Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota were part of the delegation.

The Trump administration declined to send a representative for the second year in a row, continuing a policy President Trump set in his first term when he withdrew the U.S. from the Paris Agreement.

The agreement was created at a COP in 2015, when almost every country on earth pledged to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit. The world is now expected to exceed that limit .

But Democrats' gains in the midterm elections offered some conference participants hope that the U.S. could eventually rejoin international climate negotiations.

“There's light at the end of the tunnel, right? That's what I've heard a few people say,” Hos said.

