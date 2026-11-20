Updated November 20, 2026 at 1:49 PM EST

President Trump touted his recent trip to Asia where he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin during a White House press conference Friday, saying the U.S. took the stage from a position of strength.

"The United States entered this trip from a position of unmatched economic and diplomatic strength," he said, though the historic summit between the three countries yielded few tangible results.

Watch the 12 p.m. ET news conference live:

But Trump offered little in actual results of the meetings, beyond a joint statement on unity over some issues, such as continuing to discuss reducing nuclear risks.

Trump, flanked by Vice President Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, gave a wide-ranging opening statement that veered from recounting his trip and who he met with to asides about Iran, the U.S. Federal Reserve, his quest for a Nobel Peace Prize and domestic manufacturing.

Trump also said he and Chinese President Xi were agreeing to "joint guardrails" amid the race to develop artificial intelligence, a notable acknowledgement about the risks involved.

Trump, who said Xi also likes his term "super intelligence" rather than artificial, said, "Problem is, it may be too super. So, President Xi and I agree that we're going to do some joint guardrails, the two of us."

Trump added that he would continue to push for the construction of data centers in the U.S.

"Make them pay your community, but take advantage. Don't shut them off. And there's always somebody else in this country. But if it's not this country, there's somebody else outside. And we're not going to allow our companies to build data centers outside of our country. We're not going to allow that to happen," Trump said.

Trump said he only wants "older chips" from the U.S. to be sold to China, in the wake of the Nvidia scandal. "We want only older chips, and we don't mind if none go, but only older. You have to understand, China makes chips too, and if we're not going to sell them, they'll make them themselves," he said.

Vance and Rubio both spoke before the president took questions, with the vice president saying he missed the president and Rubio, who was on the trip with Trump, also recounting the highlights from overseas.

Historic meetings in Asia

Trump did not formally take questions while in China at the end of his trip, though it's typically expected on presidential foreign trips. Putin did hold a press conference before leaving the country.

Ahead of the press conference, Trump said he will be discussing the historic meetings in China as well as trade agreements reached during the earlier part of the trip in the Philippines, where he arrived for the tail end of a summit with South Asian leaders.

Trump, Xi and Putin, who command the world's largest nuclear arsenals, gathered at a lakeside resort in Shenzhen, China, where they sat around a large round wooden table to discuss nuclear proliferation, Iran and global relations.

While the displays of power were prominent, the talks offered few signs that either Xi or Putin was prepared to make significant concessions to Trump.

"The trip enabled the president to bask in the glow of great power amity after a really bruising election outcome here at home," Suzanne Maloney, vice president and director of the foreign policy program at the Brookings Institution, said of Trump. "He wanted the optics of this direct engagement with Presidents Xi and Putin as a sort of validation of his own standing as a historical figure. And I think the photo op provided that."

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