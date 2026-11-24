This is a developing story.

In response to an early November request by the University of Amherst Massachusetts for the town to essentially shut down a fraternity house, Amherst officials said this week, it is now asking the university to make their request around a legal argument as opposed to one that is based on town zoning.

University officials asked the town to take action, after a student was charged with strangling a woman on the Theta Chi property.

"The town doesn't have the right to do what the university is asking," Paul Bockelman, Amherst's town manager said Monday.

While the fraternity, located on North Pleasant Street in Amherst, appears to be on campus surrounded by school buildings, the house and property are technically in the town of Amherst and follow the bylaws and ordinances of the town.

Bockelman said the egregious behavior by some who live in the Theta Chi house, "has been documented. With that being said, [the house] is in compliance with [town] zoning."

The UMass Amherst student charged with assault in October was arraigned last month and pleaded not guilty.

A legal argument?

There's student behavior and then there's zoning, Bockelman said adding, "zoning doesn't really control student behavior."

"I want to really understand [UMass's] legal argument and make sure that we all have the same set of facts in front of us," Bockelman said, adding that he will request a meeting between the town's lawyers and the school's lawyers, to understand the property rights of the fraternity.

Theta Chi has a "special" permit from the town that allows them to operate Bockelman said. In part, that is what UMass Amherst is questioning.

In a letter dated November 2, 2026, the school "expressed concern regarding the impact on the University and the Amherst community that is created by the town in utilizing a “catch-all” provision to permit a fraternity to operate," wrote Shelly Perdomo-Ahmed. She is Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and Campus Life at UMass Amherst.

That is despite the fraternity no longer being related to the school, Perdomo-Ahmed said.

Theta Chi has not been recognized by the university since 2025 when it was suspended until at least 2028, when it can again "seek recognition."

Students living at the Theta Chi property can remain enrolled at UMass Amherst, and they are expected to adhere to the University's Code of Student Conduct, Perdomo-Ahmed said.

Bockelman mentioned the student code of conduct Monday, saying that is how the university has a role in managing behavior of their students.

"It doesn't matter where the student is, they can be off campus or on campus. If they don't comply with the student code of conduct, they can be sanctioned by the university," Bockelman said.

In her letter, Perdomo-Ahmed said the town had not, as of earlier this month, meaningfully responded to the university's concerns regarding its regulation of organizations like Theta Chi, once they lack a relationship with the University.

"We respectfully urge the Town of Amherst to address the concerns raised in this letter. At a minimum, the University believes this includes prohibiting continued operation of Theta Chi at 496 North Pleasant Street...," she wrote.

Town-gown issues but good communication

"Theta Chi has been a challenge for both the university and the town for many years," Bockelman said. "This is not new."

In 2021, hundreds of UMass Amherst students protested for two days outside Theta Chi, after online reports of an alleged sexual assault involving the fraternity.

Inevitably, in a community of thousands of students and residents, issues arise, but communication between the two entities is very good, Bockelman said; they meet weekly to address issues including public safety.

A UMass spokesperson added, the two have a collaborative relationship.