As the U.S. Congress approaches the end of its session, the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act is dividing veterans groups. It bundles about 60 veterans bills that were abandoned in previous sessions, largely due to cost. The American Legion is one of the bill’s most prominent supporters , while other prominent organizations, including the VFW, oppose it .

“When they group a bunch of bills together, they hide bad stuff in the bills thinking, ‘Well, if we put enough good in it, we can get the bad passed,’” said Andrew Corrow, New Hampshire’s representative on the national VFW Legislative Committee.

“That is what they've done here. I truly feel it's a betrayal of veterans on the part of Congress.”

The multibillion dollar bill redistributes existing funding for the Department of Veterans Affairs, as well as creates grants for mental health programs, increases survivor benefits, and builds infrastructure — including authorizing $1.2 billion to improve the VA in Manchester . The bill also folds in the Major Richard Star Act, which increases benefits for disabled veterans.

At the same time, it cuts benefits for tinnitus and sleep apnea, two common medical conditions developed during military training and combat.

The bill passed the House on a voice vote on Veteran’s day earlier this month and is headed to the Senate after the Thanksgiving break. Despite the cuts, the American Legion is advocating for senators to pass the bill — especially as Congress nears its end-of-year deadline.

“If the Senate does not schedule a vote on TCAVA or Major Richard Star, both proposals will have to start again from square one,” the Legion said in a statement . “In the meantime, there is still the risk that VA goes ahead with the rule changes for sleep apnea and tinnitus anyways and the funding is lost to the Treasury Department.”

If the bill is passed as is, the VFW estimates this would reduce disability compensation payments by approximately $57 billion over the next ten years. In comparison, it’s difficult to estimate how much the rest of the bill will distribute in benefits over the next decade, since the bill changes the way existing funds for veterans’ benefits are distributed.

Regardless of the budget, the bill is a matter of principle for Lancaster Veteran Leon Rideout. He is a member of several veterans organizations, including the VFW, and has been advocating against the bill. He said cutting medical benefits for the many veterans who suffer from tinnitus or sleep apnea sets a dangerous precedent.

“For the first time ever, Congress is trying to legislate disability ratings,” he said. “Most of us feel that that is a dangerous precedent to set. Because once they get away with not going through the proper process with medical documentation, they will continue to try to cut benefits for veterans.”