© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Connecticut launches commemorative license plate for the 65th Infantry Regiment to honor the “Borinqueneers”

Connecticut Public Radio | By Itzel Rivera / El Nuevo Día,
Rachel Iacovone
Published March 4, 2026 at 1:18 PM EST
Representative Geraldo Reyes (on the right, with glasses) co-sponsored the measure. Pictured are several legislators, including House Speaker Matthew Ritter (center). (Supplied to El Nuevo Día)
Suministrada a El Nuevo Día
Representative Geraldo Reyes (on the right, with glasses) co-sponsored the measure. Pictured are several legislators, including House Speaker Matthew Ritter (center). (Supplied to El Nuevo Día)

Leer en español

In a state where 8% of the population is Puerto Rican, the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles unveiled on Wednesday the new special license plate honoring the valor and legacy of the "Borinqueneers," the nickname for the 65th Infantry Regiment of the United States Army.

The commemorative plate was revealed by Waterbury district Representative Geraldo Reyes, a Puerto Rican lawmaker who co-sponsored the "Connecticut Heroes Act" in 2025—a piece of legislation passed by the General Assembly that laid the groundwork for the plate's creation.

The 65th Infantry Regiment is a military unit founded in 1899, composed primarily of Puerto Rican soldiers who served with distinction in World War I, World War II, and the Korean War. Despite segregation, discrimination, and language barriers, they earned a reputation for bravery, discipline, and devotion to duty.

A photo of the commemorative license plate. (Supplied to El Nuevo Día)
Suministrada a El Nuevo Día
A photo of the commemorative license plate. (Supplied to El Nuevo Día)

The unit was recognized by former President Barack Obama in 2014 with the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest civilian honor awarded by the United States Congress, for its military service.

The vehicle plate serves as a tribute to the "soldiers who embodied resilience and patriotism in the defense of freedom." The plate's design seeks to reflect the group’s heritage, strength, and cultural pride, while offering the more than 300,000 Puerto Rican residents of Connecticut a meaningful way to publicly honor their legacy.

“I am eternally grateful to the Puerto Rican pioneers who served our nation with extraordinary courage and determination. This plate ensures that their sacrifices are not only remembered, but also displayed with pride,” said Representative Reyes at a press conference.

The plate starts at $60.00. Puerto Rican representatives explained that a portion of the proceeds will be directed to Hispanic-American Veterans of Connecticut, Inc. (HAVOCT), supporting its efforts to provide bilingual services and assistance to Connecticut veterans and service members.

"At HAVOCT, we were the only ones who worked tirelessly with Major Frank Medina—a retiree from the U.S. Army—when he initiated the request to make the Congressional Gold Medal a reality. For that and other reasons, it is an honor for us to recognize and highlight the courage, resilience, and sacrifice they demonstrated; they were true heroes," said retired Sergeant Juan L. Cruz, vice president of the organization.

Also in attendance were the remaining Puerto Rican representatives in the state—12 in total—along with members of Connecticut's Puerto Rican and Latino Legislative Caucus, as a show of support for the initiative.

"When we say we are Puerto Rican, we mean having a passion for everything we do. What we set out to accomplish, we accomplish, and the blood flows through our veins. That is who they were, and we are proud," said state Representative and Caucus President Guillerma "Minnie" González.

Also present was the state's governor, Democrat Ned Lamont, who has roots in Puerto Rico and recently met with Governor Jenniffer González Colón at La Fortaleza to discuss the Trade Commission, a project aimed at strengthening economic and commercial ties between both jurisdictions.

"This is not just a license plate, it's about what Puerto Ricans mean to this country and their history," he said.

For his part, Bridgeport district Representative and Trade Commission co-sponsor Christopher Rosario, said that the recognition serves "as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices our brothers made on foreign soil to defend the freedoms we now cherish."

Since 2015, Connecticut has had the 65th Infantry Regiment Memorial Highway in Bridgeport and the “Borinqueneers” Monument in New Britain, whose mayor, Robert “Bobby” Sánchez, is Puerto Rican. Sánchez is the first Puerto Rican to hold that office.

“They represent valor, resilience, and unwavering patriotism. We are especially honored that the New Britain monument is featured in the plate's design, and we are proud of Joel Moret, a resident of our city, for his contribution to the plate's design,” he stated.

For more information or to purchase the commemorative plate, click here.
Tags
Puerto RicoEl Nuevo DíaLatino
Itzel Rivera / El Nuevo Día
See stories by Itzel Rivera / El Nuevo Día
Rachel Iacovone
Rachel Iacovone (ee-AH-koh-VOAN-ay) is a proud puertorriqueña, who joined Connecticut Public to report on her community in the Constitution State. Her work is in collaboration with Somos CT, a Connecticut Public initiative to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities, and with GFR in Puerto Rico.
See stories by Rachel Iacovone

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content