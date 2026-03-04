Connecticut launches commemorative license plate for the 65th Infantry Regiment to honor the “Borinqueneers”

Leer en español

In a state where 8% of the population is Puerto Rican, the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles unveiled on Wednesday the new special license plate honoring the valor and legacy of the "Borinqueneers," the nickname for the 65th Infantry Regiment of the United States Army.

The commemorative plate was revealed by Waterbury district Representative Geraldo Reyes, a Puerto Rican lawmaker who co-sponsored the "Connecticut Heroes Act" in 2025—a piece of legislation passed by the General Assembly that laid the groundwork for the plate's creation.

The 65th Infantry Regiment is a military unit founded in 1899, composed primarily of Puerto Rican soldiers who served with distinction in World War I, World War II, and the Korean War. Despite segregation, discrimination, and language barriers, they earned a reputation for bravery, discipline, and devotion to duty.

Suministrada a El Nuevo Día A photo of the commemorative license plate. (Supplied to El Nuevo Día)

The unit was recognized by former President Barack Obama in 2014 with the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest civilian honor awarded by the United States Congress, for its military service.

The vehicle plate serves as a tribute to the "soldiers who embodied resilience and patriotism in the defense of freedom." The plate's design seeks to reflect the group’s heritage, strength, and cultural pride, while offering the more than 300,000 Puerto Rican residents of Connecticut a meaningful way to publicly honor their legacy.

“I am eternally grateful to the Puerto Rican pioneers who served our nation with extraordinary courage and determination. This plate ensures that their sacrifices are not only remembered, but also displayed with pride,” said Representative Reyes at a press conference.

The plate starts at $60.00. Puerto Rican representatives explained that a portion of the proceeds will be directed to Hispanic-American Veterans of Connecticut, Inc. (HAVOCT), supporting its efforts to provide bilingual services and assistance to Connecticut veterans and service members.

"At HAVOCT, we were the only ones who worked tirelessly with Major Frank Medina—a retiree from the U.S. Army—when he initiated the request to make the Congressional Gold Medal a reality. For that and other reasons, it is an honor for us to recognize and highlight the courage, resilience, and sacrifice they demonstrated; they were true heroes," said retired Sergeant Juan L. Cruz, vice president of the organization.

Also in attendance were the remaining Puerto Rican representatives in the state—12 in total—along with members of Connecticut's Puerto Rican and Latino Legislative Caucus, as a show of support for the initiative.

"When we say we are Puerto Rican, we mean having a passion for everything we do. What we set out to accomplish, we accomplish, and the blood flows through our veins. That is who they were, and we are proud," said state Representative and Caucus President Guillerma "Minnie" González.

Also present was the state's governor, Democrat Ned Lamont, who has roots in Puerto Rico and recently met with Governor Jenniffer González Colón at La Fortaleza to discuss the Trade Commission, a project aimed at strengthening economic and commercial ties between both jurisdictions.

"This is not just a license plate, it's about what Puerto Ricans mean to this country and their history," he said.

For his part, Bridgeport district Representative and Trade Commission co-sponsor Christopher Rosario, said that the recognition serves "as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices our brothers made on foreign soil to defend the freedoms we now cherish."

Since 2015, Connecticut has had the 65th Infantry Regiment Memorial Highway in Bridgeport and the “Borinqueneers” Monument in New Britain, whose mayor, Robert “Bobby” Sánchez, is Puerto Rican. Sánchez is the first Puerto Rican to hold that office.

“They represent valor, resilience, and unwavering patriotism. We are especially honored that the New Britain monument is featured in the plate's design, and we are proud of Joel Moret, a resident of our city, for his contribution to the plate's design,” he stated.

