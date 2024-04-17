© 2024 Connecticut Public

Sikorsky will lay off hundreds of workers after U.S. Army scraps new helicopter program

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jennifer Ahrens
Published April 17, 2024 at 8:06 AM EDT
Updated April 17, 2024 at 8:21 AM EDT
Connecticut officials are seeking answers to the Army's announcement that it is canceling its Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) helicopter program that included the Raider X (above).
One of Connecticut's major manufacturers is laying off hundreds of employees.

Stratford-based Sikorsky says it's making the cuts after the U.S. Army canceled plans for a new helicopter called the Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft.

Sikorsky's parent company, Lockheed Martin, would not give an exact number of how many jobs will be eliminated, but it did say "it amounts to less than 1% of the Lockheed Martin workforce."

Hearst Connecticut Media reportsas many as 400 workers in Connecticut will be affected, the vast majority of them in Stratford. Many of the workers are part of the company's engineering and digital technology staff.

Gov. Ned Lamont's spokesperson, Julia Bergman, said the state is working with Sikorsky and other partners to proactively connect impacted workers with new job opportunities in Connecticut.

U.S. Rep Rosa DeLauro, whose district includes Stratford, said Sikorsky and its workers are "the lifeblood of the community" and she will do all she can to "ensure the company has the resources to remain competitive."

Sikorsky employs roughly 8,000 people in Connecticut.

It laid off 179 workers in the fall, saying it needed to remain cost-competitive in the future.

This is a developing story, which will be updated.
News
Jennifer Ahrens
Jennifer Ahrens is a producer for Morning Edition. She spent 20+ years producing TV shows for CNN and ESPN. She joined Connecticut Public Media because it lets her report on her two passions, nature and animals.
