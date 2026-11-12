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Anti-surveillance activists rally across CT against automatic license place readers

Connecticut Public Radio | By Eddy Martinez
Published November 12, 2026 at 3:01 PM EST
FILE: Protestors with Deflock Connecticut signs stand outside the Parsons Government Center in Milford, Conn. during a Q&A session with the town’s police chief about the installation of speed monitoring and Flock cameras on August 19, 2026. Jonathan Johnson (left), who chairs the state’s Libertarian party, said he and many others believe Flock cameras are a serious invasion of privacy and assume “people are guilty until proven innocent.”
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Protestors with Deflock Connecticut signs stand outside the Parsons Government Center in Milford, Conn. during a Q&A session with the town’s police chief about the installation of speed monitoring and Flock cameras on August 19, 2026. Jonathan Johnson (left), who chairs the state’s Libertarian party, said he and many others believe Flock cameras are a serious invasion of privacy and assume “people are guilty until proven innocent.”

Multiple rallies opposing the local use of Automatic License Plate Reader (ALPR) cameras are taking place across Connecticut today.

Surveillance Off Our Streets Campaign Day of Action rallies are taking place at various times and locations throughout the day. Some of the rallies are being held in Norwalk, New Haven, Bristol, West Hartford and Windsor Locks.

The rallies hosted by several groups including the CT Civil Liberties Defense Committee, come as privacy advocates say the use of the ALPRs, most notably made by Flock Safety, a tech surveillance company, risks their right to privacy. Anti-surveillance activists have previously highlighted security risks associated with the cameras.

Connecticut’s legislature passed additional restrictions on ALPRs earlier this year, including reducing the amount of days police could retain data from the cameras.

The Police Officer Standards and Training Council (POSTC) has also issued additional guidelines calling for even shorter retention times, and additional user authorization controls.

However, local police departments have faced sustained pressure to stop using the cameras this year. The ALPRs and separate automated speed camera program gained statewide attention into the summer especially in the city of Milford.

Some municipalities such as Fairfield do not use Flock’s cameras but use competitors like Axon for their ALPR cameras.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Connecticut (ACLU) has previously stated it would advocate for further restrictions during the state’s next legislative session.
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Eddy Martinez
Eddy Martinez is a breaking news and general assignment reporter for Connecticut Public, focusing on Fairfield County.
See stories by Eddy Martinez

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